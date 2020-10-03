Murray Lean - God's Wedding Invitation – 96five Family Radio

In this edition of Family Worship, Murray Lean looks at the parable of Jesus found in Matthew 22, and explores God's wedding invitation.

Family Worship – On Demand Audio – Sunday October 4th 2020

Everyone loves a good wedding don’t they! We all seem to have times of our lives when weddings come thick and fast.

Jesus once told a story about a wedding invitation that didn’t get off to such a great start.

In this edition of Family Worship, Murray Lean looks at the parable of Jesus found in Matthew 22. You can listen to Murray’s message in the audio player above.

Murray Lean is the Senior Pastor of the City North Baptist Church in Kedron. You can find out more about their service times and also access sermons and other resources on their website.

