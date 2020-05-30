 Murray Lean - Is God Fair? – 96five Family Radio

Murray Lean – Is God Fair?

By 96five Sunday 31 May 2020Family Worship

Family Worship On Demand Audio – Sunday May 31st 2020

If you’ve got kids at home you’d be pretty used to hearing the phrase ‘that’s not fair!’  We all have an inbuilt sense of injustice – we all want justice and we’re quick to cry foul when we don’t get it.

Murray Lean is the pastor of City North Baptist Church in Kedron, and in this weeks Family Worship message Murray asks the question – is God fair?  You can listen to Murray’s message in the audio player at the top of the page.

Murray Lean from City North Baptist Church.

Murray explores what Jesus taught in Matthew Chapter 20, where Jesus shares his parable about the workers in the vineyard.  In this parable Jesus talks about the opportunities that God gives each of us and the idea that ‘the last will be first, and the first will be last’.

City North Baptist is a church where people are welcomed and challenged to know God better.

You can watch their sermons online at the City North Sermon Archive.

