Neil Storey - Easter Sunday 2020 – 96five Family Radio

Family Worship On Demand – Easter Sunday 2020

This Easter is a world away from what we’re used to, with social distancing and isolation the norm. The world has changed and many of us are questioning how and why.

Neil Storey is the minister of the Faith Works Uniting Community in Coorporoo and Norman Park. In this Easter Sunday edition of Family Worship, Neil explores the Easter story, but also references Psalm 137.

In this Psalm, the Israelite’s are exiled in Babylon, and the psalmist as he sits by the river asks the question – ‘how can we sing a song of the Lord, while we are in a foreign land?’ The world we have found ourselves in certainly seems foreign and strange, and Neil says that we have a choice in these tough times, that we should choose to worship.

You can listen to Neil’s message in the audio player above. Originally from Belfast in Northern Ireland, Neil moved to Australia with his family in 1980. Neil discovered quickly that Australia was a vastly different place to the bombs and bullets he’d been brought up with in Belfast.

