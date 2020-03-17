Online Church Services Available In Brisbane – 96five Family Radio

With public gatherings now being limited to less than 500 people, many Brisbane churches are moving to live streaming, in the effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Many churches have had this facility in place for some time, while others have moved quickly to keep their communities together in the digital space.
We’ve put together a list of churches who will be live streaming below, and don’t forget you can also tune into 96five’s long running Family Worship. The program has been bringing the service to you for over 15 years, and is heard Sundays at 9am and again at 7:30pm. You can also listen to audio on demand on the Family Worship page.
- Brisbane Catholic Archdiocese – streams the Sunday Mass from the Cathedral of St Stephen, Sundays at 10am.
- The Salvation Army Brisbane North – live stream their services – Saturday nights at 6pm and Sunday morning at 9:30.
- Hillsong Australia – live stream a number of services from around Australia.
- Lifeplace Church – is home to 96five’s Ben Windle, they live stream Wednesday nights at 8:00, and Sunday mornings at 9:30.
- Your Church in Brisbane City is one of the city’s oldest churches, they stream their Sunday service at 10am.
- Bridgeman Baptist Community Church – live stream Sunday evening from 6pm. There will likely be more service times added.
- Hope Centre – online church every Sunday at 9:30am and 5pm.
- Grace Christian Church – live stream on Facebook Sundays at 9:30am.
- Accelerate Church – live streaming Sundays at 9:30am.
- Life Church Sunshine Coast – live stream Sundays at 9:30am.
- Ashgrove Baptist Church – church online Sunday mornings at 10:00.