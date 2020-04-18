 Paul Blom - What Do You Love? – 96five Family Radio

Paul Blom – What Do You Love?

By 96five Sunday 19 Apr 2020Family Worship

Family Worship On Demand – Sunday April 19th 2020

Father Pedro Arrupe was a well known leader of the Society of Jesus, or the Jesuit order as they are also known, and was famous for his acts of selfless service.  Living in Hiroshima in 1945 and with his medical experience, he found himself as one of the first responders to the atomic bomb that was dropped on the city at the end of World War II.

This experience shaped  and formed him as a follower of Christ.  In one of his famous reflections written to his Jesuit colleagues, he posed a question: “What get’s you out of bed each day?”  He went on to say “What you love will affect everything.  It will decide what will get you out of bed, what you read, what breaks your heart and what amazes you with joy and gratitude.”

Paul Blom

In this weeks Family Worship podcast, Paul Blom asks a similar question – ‘What do you love?” For what we do should align our hearts with God.  You can listen to Paul’s message in the audio player above.

Paul Blom is an educator with Brisbane Catholic Education, and also a father, husband, son and brother.

 

Related Articles

Sister Melissa Dwyer – Being Open To God [Audio]

Simon Ward – How’s Your Life Going?

Joe Kahn – The Message Of The Cross [Audio]

Duncan Barlow – Palm Sunday: Supernaturally Natural

96five Email Updates

Get more news like this delivered straight to your inbox!
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

  • Get daily encouragement straight to your inbox

  • LifeWords will encourage you every day with a piece of Scripture and a practical application to your life from 96five's David Reay!

More from 96five Family Radio

Paul Blom – What Do You Love?

Spread The Warmth This Mother’s Day

Chocolate Birthday Cake Recipe

Five Albums in Five Weeks – A Musical Coping Strategy

The Long Haul: Richard Fay on Hanging In There [Audio]

Rolling With It: How Positive Language and Mindset Can Help You or Your Business Adapt to Change

Banjo Paterson’s Forgotten ANZAC Role: One of the Least-Known Parts of His Life

10 Promises to Declare Over Your Family