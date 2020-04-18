Paul Blom - What Do You Love? – 96five Family Radio

Family Worship On Demand – Sunday April 19th 2020

Father Pedro Arrupe was a well known leader of the Society of Jesus, or the Jesuit order as they are also known, and was famous for his acts of selfless service. Living in Hiroshima in 1945 and with his medical experience, he found himself as one of the first responders to the atomic bomb that was dropped on the city at the end of World War II.

This experience shaped and formed him as a follower of Christ. In one of his famous reflections written to his Jesuit colleagues, he posed a question: “What get’s you out of bed each day?” He went on to say “What you love will affect everything. It will decide what will get you out of bed, what you read, what breaks your heart and what amazes you with joy and gratitude.”

In this weeks Family Worship podcast, Paul Blom asks a similar question – ‘What do you love?” For what we do should align our hearts with God. You can listen to Paul’s message in the audio player above.

Paul Blom is an educator with Brisbane Catholic Education, and also a father, husband, son and brother.