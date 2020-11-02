Paul Clark - Give & Take – 96five Family Radio

In this edition of Family Worship Paul Clark looks at the differences between being able to take, vs being able to give.

By 96five Monday 2 Nov 2020 Family Worship

Family Worship – On Demand – Sunday November 1st 2020

Tom Holland’s book Dominion is a survey of Christianity’s origins, and enduring cultural influence over the last 2000 years. In this book the author looks at how the Greco-Roman culture and how power was defined.

For Paul Clark the concept of that power can be summed up in one word – Take. You knew you had it, or who could wield it when take a mans livelihood, when you had an army at your command that could crush cities or take a nation – that was power. This power was modelled on the Greek gods Zeus and Apollo – they were the gods of taking; who saw humanity as slaves and demanding of people the ultimate sacrifice.

But could there be another way to see the world? Jesus said that there was a better way to live – it is better to give than to take. In this edition of Family Worship Paul Clark looks at the differences between being able to take, vs being able to give.

Paul is the Lead Minister at the Redcliffe Uniting Church. He has a passion for sharing the good news of Jesus with people of all ages both inside and outside the church. He is also passionate about the church being connected to the community.

Their service times are available on their website as are a range of sermons from Paul.