Paul Clark - Good Friday: A Magical Event – 96five Family Radio

Paul Clark – Good Friday: A Magical Event

By 96five Friday 10 Apr 2020

Family Worship On Demand – Good Friday 2020

On this special Good Friday edition of Family Worship Paul Clark explores the absolute magic and miracle of the Easter event.

Paul Clark is the minister of Redcliffe Uniting Church and is also heard regularly on 96five as the host of the long running At The Top radio spots.

In his message Paul asks the question – is there something beyond the supernatural?  Why do we search for the divine?  You can listen to Paul’s message in the audio player above.

Redcliffe Uniting is a broad, evangelical, contemporary church seeking to make a positive difference in our world by introducing people to a life transforming relationship with Jesus. Their aim is to be at the heart of our community!

They live stream their service every Sunday at 9am and you can find more information at their website.

