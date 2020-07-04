Peter Pellicaan - Is Christianity Important? – 96five Family Radio

Family Worship – On Demand Audio – Sunday July 5th 2020

Across Australia and the rest of the Western World, it’s fairly obvious to most that the influence of Christianity is in decline. The 2016 Census shows that atheism and the self identification of having no religion is increasing.

In this weeks edition of Family Worship, Peter Pellicaan explores this issue and asks the question – is Christianity still important? CS Lewis famously wrote that Christianity, if false, is of no importance, but if true is of infinite importance; the one thing it can’t be is of moderate importance.

Peter Pellicaan is a deacon in the Catholic Archdiocese of Brisbane. He is passionate about evangelisation and helping Catholics rediscover the wonder of their faith in order that they might re-engage in it, and be able to articulate it for others.

Peter is married to Leone and they have five children. He is currently a Ph.D Candidate at the University of Notre Dame, researching a biblical theology of confirmation.