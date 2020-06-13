 Richard Tutin - The Resurrection – 96five Family Radio

Richard Tutin – The Resurrection

By Justin RouillonSunday 14 Jun 2020Family Worship

Family Worship – On Demand Audio – June 14th 2020

“These are testing times.  It’s always interesting to see how we react to things that are not part of our normal way of life.  The coronavirus pandemic has been no exception.”

In this weeks edition of Family Worship, Richard Tutin examines the resurrection of Jesus, a journey and how they both relate to us in our present situation.  You can listen to Richard’s messagin in the player above.

Richard is the General Secretary of Queensland Churches Together, which is an ecumenical organisation that aims to build dialogue and conversations within member churches and the wider community

 

