Russell Williams - Anatomy of Blindness – 96five Family Radio

Family Worship On Demand – Sunday May 3rd 2020

John Newton wrote in one of the most famous hymns of all time “I was blind, but now I see.”

Being born blind has huge implications on a person’s physical and cognitive development. This is a powerful picture of the human condition in a spiritual sense, that we are born blind to spiritual realities – we don’t see God, and we don’t recognise the world that has been created by Him. Spiritually we are all handicapped and our development is hindered.

This weeks Family Worship message is brought to us by Russell Williams. Russell unpacks the story of the blind man that is found in chapter nine of the Gospel of John. Not only does Jesus heal the mans physical blindness, but he also heals his spiritual blindness. You can listen to Russell’s message in the audio player above.

Russell Williams is the senior pastor of Shore Hope Presbyterian Church in Redland Bay. Russell has been serving in the Presbyterian Church of Queensland since 2009, and moved to the Redlands in 2017 to begin Shore Hope. He is married to Jocelyn and together they have four kids.

Shore Hope meets Sundays at 10.30am, in the Performing Arts Complex of the Redland Bay State School. During this pandemic season there are no services, however they are providing live streams and broadcasts via their website and Facebook page.