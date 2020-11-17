 Russell Williams - Life After Death – 96five Family Radio

Russell Williams – Life After Death

Russell Williams from the Shore Hope Presbyterian Church in Redland Bay asks the question, 'why do you want to go to heaven?'

By 96five Tuesday 17 Nov 2020Family Worship

Family Worship – On Demand Audio – Sunday November 15th 2020

In this edition of Family Worship, Russell Williams from the Shore Hope Presbyterian Church in Redland Bay asks the question, ‘why do you want to go to heaven?’

Russell Williams from Shore Hope Presbyterian Church.

In our culture heaven has been painted as a bland place – with the singer Billy Joel saying he’d rather ‘laugh with the sinners, than cry with the saints’.

Shore Hope Church is a growing church for a growing community, and meets every weekend on Sundays, 10.30am, in the Performing Arts Complex of the Redland Bay State School.

