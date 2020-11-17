Russell Williams - Life After Death – 96five Family Radio

Russell Williams from the Shore Hope Presbyterian Church in Redland Bay asks the question, 'why do you want to go to heaven?'

By 96five Tuesday 17 Nov 2020 Family Worship

Family Worship – On Demand Audio – Sunday November 15th 2020

In our culture heaven has been painted as a bland place – with the singer Billy Joel saying he’d rather ‘laugh with the sinners, than cry with the saints’.

