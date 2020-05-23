Ruth Edwards - Living In Unity – 96five Family Radio

Family Worship Audio On Demand – Sunday May 24th 2020

“Our world is so divided right now, all you have to do is turn on the TV or look at the comments section on Facebook. I believe that it’s more important than ever to live in unity with each other, especially with our fellow believers.”

Ruth Edwards is from 17 Mile Church at Seventeen Mile Rocks, and in this weeks edition of Family Worship, Ruth looks at the lessons that we can learn from Paul as he was setting up the early church.

Previous to that the Jews had their own religion, the Greeks did as well, different classes didn’t associate with each other – it was quite a divided society.

Paul made it clear that the message of Jesus was for everyone and we need to learn how to get along. You can listen to Ruth’s message in the audio player at the top of the page.

The 17 Mile Church vision is to build an influential church that brings God’s presence to Brisbane and beyond. They do this by helping people have intimacy with God and positive relationships with others.

If you want to connect further with the church, 17 Mile streams every Sunday at 9am.