Ryan Vallee - Finding Your Wedding Body – 96five Family Radio

Family Worship – On Demand Audio – Sunday September 20th

The Bible uses many metaphors for what it means to be part of God’s community.

In this edition of Family Worship, Ryan Vallee looks at two of those metaphors – a bride and a body. He poses the question – how can we find our wedding body?

Ryan Vallee is the Community Outreach Pastor at Riverlife Baptist Church at Seventeen Mile Rocks. He grew up in the US and Canada and has a heart to reach the marginalised in our world.

In his spare time Ryan enjoys boxing, beach runs, big breakfasts and any kind of adventure.

Riverlife are currently holding services under their COVID-safe plan. Find out more about their service times and FAQ here.