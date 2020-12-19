Ryan Vallee - What's So Good About Christmas? – 96five Family Radio

Whatever traditions we might have, there was nothing routine, and nothing postcard perfect about the first Christmas.

Family Worship – On Demand Audio – Sunday December 20th 2020

We all have different traditions and routines that we like to do on Christmas – they could be going to church, how we unwrap the presents, maybe a Christmas swim or spot of backyard cricket. Our traditions might include a nap after eating too much for Christmas lunch, or just trying to wrangle everyone into the family photo.

With Christmas upon us this week Ryan Vallee looks at the first Christmas. Whatever traditions we might have, or things that we love about Christmas – there was nothing routine, and nothing postcard perfect about the first Christmas that began the celebration just on 2000 years ago.

Ryan Vallee is the Pastor of Community Outreach at Riverlife Baptist Church in Seventeen Mile Rocks. He holds three passports (US, Canadian and Australian), and in his spare time he loves boxing (listen to Ryan’s boxing story here), beach runs and big breakfasts!

