Family Worship – On Demand Audio – Sunday July 12th 2020

“With outstretched arms is how God chose to reconnect with humanity.”

That’s Sam Gunsser, pastor of Citipointe Church in Redcliffe, reflecting on the love of God for us. You can listen to Sam’s message in the audio player above.

Citipointe Redcliffe is a church family based in north east Brisbane, that wants to see people encounter Jesus and find their freedom in who He is.

You can access their messages and content online here.