 Shara McLennan - Hope – 96five Family Radio

Shara McLennan – Hope

In this edition of Family Worship Shara McLennan discusses why it's so important to keep hope alive in our hearts.

By Justin RouillonTuesday 10 Nov 2020Family Worship

Family Worship – On Demand Audio – Sunday November 8th 2020

Shara McLennan is one of the pastors at 17 Mile Church in Seventeen Mile Rocks.

In this edition of Family Worship Shara discusses why it’s so important to keep hope alive in our hearts.

The 17 Mile Church vision is to build an influential church that brings God’s presence to Brisbane and beyond. The do this by helping people have intimacy with God and positive relationships with others.

Visit the 17 Mile Church website to find out more about service times and other ministries of the church.

Related Articles

Andrew McLennan – Don’t Be Afraid

Ruth Edwards – Living In Unity

Richard Tutin – The Resurrection

Paul Clark – Give & Take

96five Email Updates

Get more news like this delivered straight to your inbox!
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

  • Get daily encouragement straight to your inbox

  • LifeWords will encourage you every day with a piece of Scripture and a practical application to your life from 96five's David Reay!

More from 96five Family Radio

How Could This Happen Again? Reflection on Hillsong’s Carl Lentz ‘Fall From Grace’

Shara McLennan – Hope

Why Beauty Leaves Us Breathless

How Sustainable is a Focus on Sustainability?

What is the Fruit of Love?

Get Your Teen Reading Again With New Sci-Fi Series

The Artist Spotlight With Young & Free

Bluey Theme Tune Available Online