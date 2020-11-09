Shara McLennan - Hope – 96five Family Radio

In this edition of Family Worship Shara McLennan discusses why it's so important to keep hope alive in our hearts.

By Justin Rouillon Tuesday 10 Nov 2020 Family Worship

Family Worship – On Demand Audio – Sunday November 8th 2020

Shara McLennan is one of the pastors at 17 Mile Church in Seventeen Mile Rocks.

The 17 Mile Church vision is to build an influential church that brings God’s presence to Brisbane and beyond. The do this by helping people have intimacy with God and positive relationships with others.

Visit the 17 Mile Church website to find out more about service times and other ministries of the church.