Simon Ward - How's Your Life Going? – 96five Family Radio

Family Worship On Demand – Sunday March 29th

One of the most common questions that we ask each other is – how’s it going? Essentially we are asking how is life for you at the moment.

Simon Ward is the Queensland Relationship Manager for Compassion International. In this week’s Family Worship message Simon unpacks that question, and reckons the best way to find out how someone’s life is going, is to ask someone close to them. You can listen to Simon’s message in the audio player above.

Simon is married, has five grown up kids, and is just about to enter the world of grandparent-hood!

If you’d like to find out more about the work of Compassion Australia, you can visit their website to discover how you can change the life of a child living in poverty.