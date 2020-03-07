 Sister Melissa Dwyer - Being Open To God [Audio] – 96five Family Radio

Sister Melissa Dwyer – Being Open To God [Audio]

By 96five Sunday 8 Mar 2020

Family Worship On Demand – March 8th 2020

For as long as she could remember Melissa Dwyer wanted to represent Australia at the Olympic Games.  She played cricket, tennis, netball and hockey, but it was on the athletics field that she excelled.  The naturally talented javelin thrower was on target to represent Australia at the Sydney Olympics, until an invitation to a missions trip arrived.

Sister Melissa Dwyer

The invitation came from the Canossian Daughters of Charity and coincided with the Sydney Olympic Trials.  At the age of 19 Mel decided to go on the missions trip, knowing that her sport would be there in the future.  But it was on this trip to Tanzania in Eastern Africa that Mel’s life was changed forever.

She shares her story on this weeks Family Worship, and why we need to remain open to God.

