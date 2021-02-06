Andrew McLennan - The Bible – 96five Family Radio

In this edition of Family Worship, Andrew McLennan looks at the history of The Bible and how this book has brought light to dark places.

Have you ever been in a place that is so dark that you just cant see a thing? The Bible says in Psalm 119 that ‘God’s Word is a lamp to my feet and a light to my path’.

The world can be a dark place, and in this edition of Family Worship, Andrew McLennan looks at the history of The Bible and how this book has brought light to dark places.

Andrew McLennan is one of the pastors at 17 Mile Church in Seventeen Mile Rocks, and you can listen to Pastor Andrew’s message in the audio player above.

