Andrew McLennan - The Bible – 96five Family Radio

In this edition of Family Worship, Andrew McLennan looks at the history of The Bible and how this book has brought light to dark places.

By 96five Sunday 7 Feb 2021Family Worship

Family Worship – On Demand Audio – February 7th 2021

Have you ever been in a place that is so dark that you just cant see a thing?  The Bible says in Psalm 119 that ‘God’s Word is a lamp to my feet and a light to my path’.

The world can be a dark place, and in this edition of Family Worship, Andrew McLennan looks at the history of The Bible and how this book has brought light to dark places.

Andrew McLennan is one of the pastors at 17 Mile Church in Seventeen Mile Rocks, and you can listen to Pastor Andrew’s message in the audio player above.

Andrew McLennan is the pastor of 17 Mile Church.

17 Mile Church is a C3 church which is a movement with 500 churches worldwide.  The church is located at 512 Seventeen Mile Rocks Road, Seventeen Mile Rocks.  Service times are at 8:30 and 10:30 every Sunday mornings, and you can grab a coffee from The Deck Cafe afterwards.

 

