 Billy Diehm - Repentance – 96five Family Radio

Billy Diehm – Repentance

Repentance isn't spoken about much outside of the church, so why is it important? Billy Diehm asks that question and explores Psalm 51.

By 96five Sunday 7 Mar 2021Family Worship

Family Worship – On Demand – Sunday March 7th 2021

Repentance isn’t something that is spoken about much.  In this week’s edition of Family Worship Billy Diehm explores Psalm 51 and King David’s prayer – ‘create in me a clean heart O God’.

Billy Diehm is the minister at the Raceview Congregational Church in Ipswich and brings us this week’s message.

Billy & Kylie Diehm of the Raceview Congregational Church.

 

The Raceview Congregational Church is located at 117 Wildey Street, Raceview.  They meet each Sunday at 9:00am and 5:30pm and you are more than welcome to attend.  Check out their Facebook page for more information.

Related Articles

Billy Diehm – Comfort Zones

Family Worship Relaunch!

Russell Williams – Anatomy of Blindness

Murray Lean – Is God Fair?

96five Email Updates

Get more news like this delivered straight to your inbox!
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

  • Get daily encouragement straight to your inbox

  • LifeWords will encourage you every day with a piece of Scripture and a practical application to your life from 96five's David Reay!

More from 96five Family Radio

Billy Diehm – Repentance

Clean Up Queensland This Clean Up Australia Day

Dr Justin Coulson ‘How to Stop Yelling and Start Listening’

Grace Tame: ‘My Mission to End Abuse’

Welcome Sports Festival Builds Bridges in Community

Innovation Key for 2021 Queensland Music Awards

Get Set for Queensland Women’s Week 2021

“They Just Have This Intolerable Hatred of Their Bodies” Says ‘Raising Girls Who Like Themselves’ Author