Donna Todd - The Lost Coin – 96five Family Radio

Donna Todd is one of the leaders at the Salvation Army North Brisbane, and reflects on the parable of the lost coin. 

Have you ever thought about how much time you spend looking for missing stuff?  Whether it’s car keys, phones, wallets – you name it – we spend an amazing amount of time looking for lost items.

Donna Todd is one of the leaders at the Salvation Army North Brisbane in Taigum, and in this edition of Family Worship she reflects on the parable of the lost coin.  You can listen to Donna’s message in the audio player above.

The vision at The Salvation Army, North Brisbane Church is seeing that hope can shape everyone’s future, that freedom is available to everyone and that life transformation can be everyone’s story.

They are currently holding services on Sunday mornings but you will need to book a free ticket, in line with COVID guidelines.  Find more information at their website.

