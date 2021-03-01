Dr Paul Jones - Is it a Sin to Sleep In? – 96five Family Radio

In this edition of Family Worship we take a deep dive into the book of 2 Samuel chapter 11; the story of David and Bathsheba.

Of all the stories about King David in the Old Testament, there is one story that includes one small detail – that David slept in. So is it a sin to sleep in?

Dr Paul Jones is the Principal of Trinity College Queensland and a lecturer in Old Testament and preaching. In this edition of Family Worship we take a deep dive into the book of 2 Samuel chapter 11; the story of David and Bathsheba. Dr Jones explores this story and helps us understand how David, who was arguably Israel’s best and most upright King, gets it so wrong. You can listen to Paul’s message in the audio player above.

Growing up as a missionary kid in Nigeria and Benin, Dr Paul Jones has spent most of his adult life studying and teaching the Bible. He is the author of Sharing God’s Passion: Prophetic Spirituality, Job’s Way Through Pain and Anonymous Prophets and Archetypal Kings: Reading 1 Kings 13.

When he’s not involved in college life at Trinity College, he loves lounging in hammocks, reading or spending time with his wife and two kids, ideally at the beach.

