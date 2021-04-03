Duncan Barlow - Easter Sunday (Cosmic Consequnces) – 96five Family Radio

Duncan Barlow from the Laidley and Hatton Vale Uniting Churches in the Lockyer Valley brings us a special Easter message for 2021.

By 96five Sunday 4 Apr 2021 Family Worship

This Easter Sunday Duncan Barlow reflects on the Easter story and the idea of making a difference in the universe.

Every Easter we celebrate someone whose life did indeed make a difference in the universe.

Duncan draws on the passage from Luke 24, verses 13-35; the event where the two disciples are walking along the road from Jerusalem to Emmaus. The two men are despondently recounting the events of Jesus’ death when they encounter Jesus on the road. You can listen to Duncan’s message in the audio player below.

Duncan Barlow is the minister of both the Laidley and Hatton Vale Uniting Churches in the Lockyer Valley. Along with his wife Alison and their two daughters, he moved to Laidley in October 2018 to serve as the pastor of Laidley and Hatton Vale Uniting Churches. Duncan and Alison grew up in Brisbane but have worked in a variety of locations including Sydney and Indonesia.

Duncan regards it as a great privilege to share God’s word and help people to understand and apply it to their lives. He also enjoys connecting with people, walking beside them in their life journey.

If you’re in the Lockyer Valley you would be more than welcome to visit anytime. Please visit the either the Laidley or Hatton Vale Facebook pages for more information and service times.