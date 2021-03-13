Joy Graetz - Leaning Forward – 96five Family Radio

Joy Graetz is part of the Cornerstone Christian Church in Alderley; she shares a reflection on the past year and how we can 'lean forward'.

By 96five Sunday 14 Mar 2021 Family Worship

Family Worship – On Demand – Sunday March 14th 2021

It’s been 12 months since the world was on the cusp of the COVID Pandemic, and it’s fair to say that the months that followed have been demanding for most of us.

So now one year later, is there some debris that has settled around our hearts that needs to be discarded?

Joy Graetz is part of the Cornerstone Christian Church in Alderley, and in this edition of Family Worship, she shares a reflection on the past year and how we can ‘lean forward’.

If you’re in the inner north of Brisbane you are always welcome at Cornerstone; they meet every Sunday at 8:30am and 10:00am at 81 Mina Parade, Alderley.

They are working on building a community of faith where people feel loved and valued, and growing to understand their part in making a positive difference in the world community.