Karolina Gunsser - The God Dream – 96five Family Radio

Karolina Gunsser – The God Dream

We're all aware of something greater than what we're experiencing right now.  You were created on purpose, for a purpose.

By 96five Sunday 14 Feb 2021Family Worship

Family Worship – On Demand Audio – Sunday February 14th 2021

We all have a sense of purpose deep down inside us.  King Solomon wrote in the book of Ecclesiastes “God has planted eternity, a sense of divine purpose in the human heart.  It’s a mysterious longing, that nothing under the sun can satisfy, except God.”

So whether we know God or not, we’re all aware of something greater than what we’re experiencing right now.  You were created on purpose, for a purpose.

In today’s edition of Family Worship, Karolina Gunsser unpacks how we can discover our purpose.  It’s what she has termed ‘The God Dream’.  You can listen to Karolina’s message in the audio player above.

Karolina is one of the pastors at Citipointe Redcliffe.  They meet each Sunday at 8:30am, 10:30am and 5pm.  For more information visit the Citipointe Redcliffe website.

