Matt Prater - A Revival of Love – 96five Family Radio

Matt Prater – A Revival of Love

The word love is mentioned in the Bible hundreds of times - Matt Prater shares why love is important in our spiritual and daily lives.

Family Worship Updated

By 96five Monday 12 Apr 2021Family Worship

‘People don’t care how much you know, until they know how much you care’.

It’s a famous quote but it sums up the message behind the passage about love in 1 Corinthians.

In this weeks instalment of Family Worship, Matt Prater bring us a message about love and the importance of love underpinning our actions.  You can listen to Matt’s message in the player below,

Matt is the pastor of New Hope Church in Kelvin Grove, and the church also operate the King’s Table Soup Kitchen which cares for hundreds of Brisbane’s homeless community each week.

Pastor Matt Prater

Listen to Pastor Matt’s message in the audio player above.

If you’re looking for a church in the inner city, make sure you check out their website for service times, and the soup kitchen is always looking for volunteers if you have a few spare hours of your time to donate.

