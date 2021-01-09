 Michelle Philp - Where is God in the Chaos? – 96five Family Radio

Michelle Philp – Where is God in the Chaos?

The year that we've all been through, is not that uncommon despite the common reflection that it was a year like no other. 

By 96five Sunday 10 Jan 2021Family Worship

Family Worship – On Demand Audio – January 10th 2021

Last year was just the worst wasn’t it – bushfires, pandemics, lockdowns, civil unrest and the political argy bargy around borders and the strife that went along with, and after the US elections.

Michelle Philp is a community chaplain at St John’s Anglican Church in Wishart and also with the RAAF at Amberley.  In this edition of Family Worship Michelle asks where was God in all this chaos?

3000 years ago the psalm writer wrote in Psalm 46 that God is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in trouble.  The year that we’ve all been through, is not that uncommon despite the common reflection that it was a year like no other.  It has been normal throughout history for people to go through trials and challenges.  You can listen to Michelle’s message in the audio player above.

If you’re in the Wishart area and are looking for a church you would be more than welcome at St John’s.  They meet every Sunday at 8am, 10am and 5.30 pm at 10 Greenwood St, Wishart.

Related Articles

Andrew Scott – Belonging

Sister Melissa Dwyer – Being Open To God [Audio]

Paul Clark – Give & Take

Sam Gunsser – Outstretched Arms

96five Email Updates

Get more news like this delivered straight to your inbox!
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

  • Get daily encouragement straight to your inbox

  • LifeWords will encourage you every day with a piece of Scripture and a practical application to your life from 96five's David Reay!

More from 96five Family Radio

COVID-19 Update: Queensland Lockdown Details | Mon 11 Jan, 2020

Michelle Philp – Where is God in the Chaos?

The Artist Spotlight With ‘We Are Messengers’

Radical Obedience

Happy Families Podcast: Perfect Parenting Will Crush Your Soul

Happy Families Podcast: Ultimate Parenting Triggers

Carve Out Time of Solitude Without Excuse, Says Former Mega-Church Pastor John Mark Comer

Ryan Vallee – Good Gossip