Michelle Philp - Where is God in the Chaos? – 96five Family Radio

The year that we've all been through, is not that uncommon despite the common reflection that it was a year like no other.

By 96five Sunday 10 Jan 2021 Family Worship

Family Worship – On Demand Audio – January 10th 2021

Last year was just the worst wasn’t it – bushfires, pandemics, lockdowns, civil unrest and the political argy bargy around borders and the strife that went along with, and after the US elections.

Michelle Philp is a community chaplain at St John’s Anglican Church in Wishart and also with the RAAF at Amberley. In this edition of Family Worship Michelle asks where was God in all this chaos?

3000 years ago the psalm writer wrote in Psalm 46 that God is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in trouble. The year that we’ve all been through, is not that uncommon despite the common reflection that it was a year like no other. It has been normal throughout history for people to go through trials and challenges. You can listen to Michelle’s message in the audio player above.

If you’re in the Wishart area and are looking for a church you would be more than welcome at St John’s. They meet every Sunday at 8am, 10am and 5.30 pm at 10 Greenwood St, Wishart.