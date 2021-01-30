Neil Storey - Who's In the Boat? – 96five Family Radio

On land, storms rolling in doesn't pose too many challenges, as safety is fairly easy to get to. But what if you were on the water?

By 96five Sunday 31 Jan 2021 Family Worship

Family Worship – On Demand – Sunday January 31st 2021

Have you ever been out as dark clouds roll in and think – I’ve got to get home and get the washing in? What about if you’re driving, and your thoughts turn to the chances of hail?

In this edition of Family Worship, Rev Neil Storey shares his story of a violent crossing of the Irish Sea as a boy, and compares that to the story of Jesus and his disciples travelling in a boat, as told in the gospel of Mark.

These stories remind us that whatever storms roll in during our lives, whatever they may be, that Jesus will be riding in the boat with us.

Neil Storey is the minister at the Faithworks Uniting Community, who have worship campuses at Coorparoo and Norman Park. Faithworks is a Christian community passionate about connecting people with Jesus Christ and one another, and a part of the Uniting Church. Coorparoo has Sunday morning services, Pizza nights and a Community Garden. Norman Park has monthly Dinner Church, Music with Movement and Playgroup.