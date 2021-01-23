Peter Francis - Finding Joy in the Journey – 96five Family Radio

In this edition of Family Worship, Dr Peter Francis speaks about finding joy no matter what life throws at us.

Are you one of the glass half full people, who are always looking optimistically at the future? Or are you the glass half empty type, and always expecting the worst?

In this edition of Family Worship, Dr Peter Francis speaks about finding joy no matter what life throws at us. You can listen to or download Peter’s message in the audio player above.

Rev Dr Peter Francis is the Principal of Malyon Theological College at Gaythorne. After 10 years as a high school teacher Peter entered the ministry, pastoring at Cleveland Baptist, Beenleigh Baptist and the City Tabernacle Baptist Churches. Peter has served on many short term missions throughout South East Asia and South America, as well as serving on mission boards such as the Far East Broadcasting Company.

Malyon Theological College is a ministry of Queensland Baptists. They run courses for everyone, whether you are being called to pastoral life, the mission field, or just want to know your Bible better. All of their courses are offered on either a full time or part time basis.