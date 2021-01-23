 Peter Francis - Finding Joy in the Journey – 96five Family Radio

Peter Francis – Finding Joy in the Journey

In this edition of Family Worship, Dr Peter Francis speaks about finding joy no matter what life throws at us.

By 96five Sunday 24 Jan 2021Family Worship

Family Worship – On Demand Audio – January 24th 2021

Are you one of the glass half full people, who are always looking optimistically at the future?  Or are you the glass half empty type, and always expecting the worst?

In this edition of Family Worship, Dr Peter Francis speaks about finding joy no matter what life throws at us.  You can listen to or download Peter’s message in the audio player above.

Rev Dr Peter Francis is the Principal of Malyon Theological College at Gaythorne.  After 10 years as a high school teacher Peter entered the ministry, pastoring at Cleveland Baptist, Beenleigh Baptist and the City Tabernacle Baptist Churches.  Peter has served on many short term missions throughout South East Asia and South America, as well as serving on mission boards such as the Far East Broadcasting Company.

Malyon Theological College is a ministry of Queensland Baptists.  They run courses for everyone, whether you are being called to pastoral life, the mission field, or just want to know your Bible better.  All of their courses are offered on either a full time or part time basis.

Related Articles

Family Worship Relaunch!

Russell Williams – Anatomy of Blindness

Murray Lean – Is God Fair?

Billy Diehm – Comfort Zones

96five Email Updates

Get more news like this delivered straight to your inbox!
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

  • Get daily encouragement straight to your inbox

  • LifeWords will encourage you every day with a piece of Scripture and a practical application to your life from 96five's David Reay!

More from 96five Family Radio

‘Music’ – Aussie Singer Sia Explores Autism in Directorial Debut

“At the Heart of Resilience is Community” Says Former RFS Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons

The Haunting Questions Of “The Tattooist Of Auschwitz”

Oldest Stolen Generation Survivor Nominated for Senior Australian of the Year 2021

The Right Coloured Ashtrays for Church

Cinnamon & Date Loaf

Peter Francis – Finding Joy in the Journey

New ‘Dating Becomes Her’ Podcast Stamps Out Stigma