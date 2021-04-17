 Peter Pellicaan - The ANZAC Sacrifice [Podcast] – 96five Family Radio

Peter Pellicaan – The ANZAC Sacrifice [Podcast]

Ahead of ANZAC Day next Sunday, Deacon Peter Pellicaan reflects on the service of the ANZAC's and the correlation with the gospel.

Family Worship Updated

By Justin RouillonSunday 18 Apr 2021Family Worship

This week, Australians will prepare to stop and consider the sacrifices of our service men and women and mark ANZAC Day for another year.

Ahead of the ANZAC commemorations next Sunday, Deacon Peter Pellicaan from the Catholic Archdiocese of Brisbane brings us a special reflection on the sacrifices made by our diggers, and how that correlates with the gospel and message of Jesus Christ.

Peter Pellicaan is a Deacon with the Catholic Archdiocese of Brisbane.

Peter touches on the fact that if our society gets to a point where we see others suffering or in need and do nothing, then we’ve forgotten what it means to be human.  Because those Australian men and women who went off to serve in World War I weren’t just going to be inconvenienced by their service – many would lay down their lives fighting for a cause that was bigger then them.

You can listen to Peter’s thoughts and reflection on the ANZAC sacrifice in the audio player below.

Peter Pellicaan is a Deacon in the Catholic Church and was appointed Executive Director of Evangelisation Brisbane in 2019.  He is is a husband, father of 5, and when he’s not spending time with family, Peter can be found riding his motorcycle, his mountain bike or strumming his guitar.

Related Articles

Peter Pellicaan – Is Christianity Important?

Sister Melissa Dwyer – Being Open To God [Audio]

Paul Blom – What Do You Love?

Family Worship Relaunch!

96five Email Updates

Get more news like this delivered straight to your inbox!
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

  • Get daily encouragement straight to your inbox

  • LifeWords will encourage you every day with a piece of Scripture and a practical application to your life from 96five's David Reay!

More from 96five Family Radio

Peter Pellicaan – The ANZAC Sacrifice [Podcast]

WIN – Family Passes to Paw Patrol Live

The Most Forgiving People

Tips to Stop Mindless Eating – Working From Home Has Contributed to Weight Gain

Christian Youth Shelter Carinity Orana Celebrates 40 Years

The Cultivation of Character

Counting Down to Census 2021

QLD Company’s Rapid COVID Test Takes Fight to Europe