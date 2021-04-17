Peter Pellicaan - The ANZAC Sacrifice [Podcast] – 96five Family Radio

Ahead of ANZAC Day next Sunday, Deacon Peter Pellicaan reflects on the service of the ANZAC's and the correlation with the gospel.

Sunday 18 Apr 2021

This week, Australians will prepare to stop and consider the sacrifices of our service men and women and mark ANZAC Day for another year.

Ahead of the ANZAC commemorations next Sunday, Deacon Peter Pellicaan from the Catholic Archdiocese of Brisbane brings us a special reflection on the sacrifices made by our diggers, and how that correlates with the gospel and message of Jesus Christ.

Peter touches on the fact that if our society gets to a point where we see others suffering or in need and do nothing, then we’ve forgotten what it means to be human. Because those Australian men and women who went off to serve in World War I weren’t just going to be inconvenienced by their service – many would lay down their lives fighting for a cause that was bigger then them.

Peter Pellicaan is a Deacon in the Catholic Church and was appointed Executive Director of Evangelisation Brisbane in 2019. He is is a husband, father of 5, and when he’s not spending time with family, Peter can be found riding his motorcycle, his mountain bike or strumming his guitar.