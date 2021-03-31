Russell Williams - Is Good Friday Actually Good? – 96five Family Radio

Is the Good Friday story good news or bad? Russell Williams asks this question for a special Good Friday edition of Family Worship.

By 96five Thursday 1 Apr 2021 Family Worship

What do you think about Good Friday – is it good news or bad?

The name Good Friday comes from the old English, it’s not good as in pleasant, it’s good as in holy. You could say it’s God Friday as in a day that belongs to God.

Russell Williams from Shore Hope Presbyterian Church in the Redlands brings us the Good Friday message for this year and asks that very question. Is the news of Good Friday good? You can listen to Russell’s message in the audio player below.

Russell has been serving churches with the Presbyterian Church of Queensland since 2009. He is married to Jocelyn and they moved to the Redlands in 2017 with the prayerful goal of starting Shore Hope. They love time with their four kids, especially around a board game.