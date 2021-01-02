Ryan Vallee - Good Gossip – 96five Family Radio

By 96five Sunday 3 Jan 2021 Family Worship

Family Worship – Audio On Demand – Sunday January 3rd 2021

In the first edition of Family Worship for 2021, we are partnering with Riverlife Baptist Church as they host the City Prayer Gathering, this afternoon from 5pm.

The annual gathering, normally held at King George Square, will be hosted at Riverlife Baptist Church and online due to current restrictions. This is not a year Riverlife wants to miss; their prayer movement will continue to build momentum through this season!

Ryan Vallee is the Community Outreach Pastor at Riverlife Baptist Church at Seventeen Mile Rocks. He grew up in the US and Canada and has a heart to reach the marginalised in our world. In this message Ryan talks about good gossip – the transforming announcement that Jesus brought 2000 years ago. Even back then the message of Christ became the talk of the nation, and it continues to transform lives today. In his spare time Ryan enjoys boxing, beach runs, big breakfasts and any kind of adventure.

This City Prayer Gathering is free and open to all denominations. If you want to attend in person at Riverlife Baptist, you’ll need to book your free ticket by registering here.

This event will also be live streamed at the link below.