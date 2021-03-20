 Sandy Oswald - What to do When You're Stuck (Part 1) – 96five Family Radio

Sandy Oswald – What to do When You’re Stuck (Part 1)

We all feel like we're not moving forward in life, so Sandy Oswald unpacks some ideas around what to do when we're feeling stuck.

By 96five Sunday 21 Mar 2021Family Worship

We all feel like we’re stuck in a rut sometimes.

In this weeks edition of Family Worship, Sandy Oswald gives us some ideas on what to do when we’re feeling stuck and seemingly not moving forward in life.  This is part one of a two part series which will continue next Sunday.

Sandy is one of the pastors and counsellors at Citipointe Community Care in Carindale.   They offer a range of services to the community, serving their clients with the compassion and love of Christ.

You can listen to Sandy’s message in the audio player below.  You can also download the file by clicking on the arrow in the top right corner.

