 Simon Ward - How's Your Life Going? – 96five Family Radio

Simon Ward – How’s Your Life Going?

One of the most common questions that we ask each other is - how's it going?

By 96five Sunday 17 Jan 2021Family Worship

Family Worship On Demand – Sunday January 17th 2021

One of the most common questions that we ask each other is – how’s it going?  Essentially we are asking how is life for you at the moment.

Simon Ward is the Queensland Relationship Manager for Compassion International.  In this week’s Family Worship message Simon unpacks that question, and reckons the best way to find out how someone’s life is going, is to ask someone close to them.  You can listen to Simon’s message in the audio player above.

Simon Ward works with Compassion Australia, lifting children out of poverty.

For more inspiring messages you can visit our Family Worship page.

Simon is married, has five grown up kids, and is just about to enter the world of grandparent-hood!

If you’d like to find out more about the work of Compassion Australia, you can visit their website to discover how you can change the life of a child living in poverty.

 

 

Related Articles

Andrew Scott – Belonging

Sister Melissa Dwyer – Being Open To God [Audio]

Paul Clark – Give & Take

Sam Gunsser – Outstretched Arms

96five Email Updates

Get more news like this delivered straight to your inbox!
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

  • Get daily encouragement straight to your inbox

  • LifeWords will encourage you every day with a piece of Scripture and a practical application to your life from 96five's David Reay!

More from 96five Family Radio

Simon Ward – How’s Your Life Going?

Rend Collective’s Chris Llewellyn on Worshipping in a Crisis

Choc Mint Mini Cheesecakes (Dairy-Free)

COVID-19 Update: Queensland Lockdown Details | Mon 11 Jan, 2020

Michelle Philp – Where is God in the Chaos?

The Artist Spotlight With ‘We Are Messengers’

Radical Obedience

Happy Families Podcast: Perfect Parenting Will Crush Your Soul