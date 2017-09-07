96five’s SOS for a Dad Battling Cancer

By 96five Thursday 7 Sep 201796five Mornings

Article written by 96five Intern – Stephanie Acraman

Michel has faced tough circumstances for a number of years now, so 96five’s Ken, Nicky and Steve have visited the Itel’s in the hopes of uplifting this incredible family!

Dad of 2 young girls, Michel Itel has faced difficult circumstances for the past few years now. 8 years ago, Michel lost his first partner suddenly when their children were only 18 months and 3 years old. However now, with his girls at 12 and 10 years old, he has been diagnosed with lung cancer. Michel has since married and has a wonderful family, however, this incredibly tough family have as a result been living off a single income for the past 3 months. The kind and incredibly generous donations from friends and family have provided the support needed to ensure this family is able to keep paying bills.

SOS, 96five, community, help, cancer, V8 Supercar, Rydges Southbank, Sea World

The 96five team is hoping to bless Michel and his family with a visit to remind them of the local support he has behind him and his entire family. Hopefully, this SOS delivery will mean both Michel and his family can take time aside from their busy lives to enjoy time with his family!

Watch the story below to see how the 96five team were able to bless this incredible family.

A massive thanks goes out to our incredible sponsors Rydges Brisbane, Sea World and V8 Super Cars for making this SOS possible! 

