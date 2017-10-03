Exams Approaching? Tips For Effective Study

By Stephen O'DohertyTuesday 3 Oct 2017

Students across Australia are preparing for end of year exams. 

It’s a time of stress for both students and their families, but there are ways to make study more effective and reduce the stress.

Effective study techniques can make a big difference to reducing stress for students and their families.

Professor Justin Beilby is the Vice Chancellor of Torrens University Australia.

He’s also a qualified medical practitioner who has been doing exams for some 40 years!

Professor Beilby told Open House that a key to great exam preparation is to understand your particular learning style.

In this interview we discuss seven different styles of learning. Knowing your style will enhance effective study techniques.

This interview contains tips for students, their parents and supporters.

