Have you seen this puppy on your travel’s and wondered what ‘Need a Lift?’ might mean? Well, thanks to a special partnership with Bishopp Billboards, we’ve got a couple of billboards up around town to get the word out about what’s so different about 96five – especially if you ‘Need a Lift’!

At 96five, family‘s number one!

As this city’s family radio station, you will only hear engaging radio content that adds value and is suitable for the entire family….. which makes 96five so different across the FM dial. This means that each and every day you will hear great family tips and advice, positive uplifting music, information about family friendly events around Brisbane and an uncompromising message of hope.

We’re a firm believer in the quote “garbage in, garbage out” – by listening to 96five you’re going to be encouraged, inspired and included in the 96five family.

We want to lift your spirits, give you a positive outlook on life and a reason to get up in the morning!

Our dedicated team of staff and volunteers are committed to creating a “new normal” for Brisbane. We invite you to be “part of the change” for a healthy, strong and positive city.

So, why not switch over your radio dial to 96.5FM (or stream us online) and take the 2 week challenge – listen to 96five for the next two weeks and hear the difference.

Don’t take it from just us though – here’s what some of our listeners have to say!

I am a fairly new listener after changing from a radio station that I listened to for many years. I didn’t like how they sacked a DJ so I had enough. I started listening to your station and I love the positive and inspirational vibes that I get every day on my travel to and from work Monday to Friday. FAYE Thanks for a wonderful, safe, encouraging radio station. We love 96.5. KEVIN & SIMONE My wife and I really believe in what you do for this city. As first time parents to a now 1 year old, who takes in so much more than we realise, it is very important to us to have a radio station that feeds hope into his ears. Both now and in the years to come. God Bless. SCOTT We love the fact that you are not just a great, positive radio station, but you are active in helping people in the community. ROD

Listening to 96five is just the first step – here are some other ways to get a bit of a lift?

We know that life can be complex, challenging and full of questions. So, here’s where we let you know that we’re much, much more than just a radio station.

Careline – Call 07 3177 3996

The 96five Careline Team is a non-for-profit community service made up of volunteers trained to provide…

A caring listening ear

Someone to pray with

Information and directions to help you find a great local church

Answers to your God/Faith questions

Referrals to other community service agencies

The Careline Team is a non-denominational Christian service. You can call the 96five Careline Team any day between 9am and 11pm 7 days a week

Daily Devotionals

LifeWords is a daily devotional email, written by David Reay. Each weekday over 4,700 LifeWords devotional emails are sent throughout Australia and the world inspiring and encouraging people like you in your journey of faith. You can sign up for LifeWords here.

Request Prayer

You’re important to God, and you’re important to us! We believe in the power of prayer at 96five.

The team at 96five want to come alongside you in life’s journey. If you have something weighing on your heart, we’d love the opportunity to pray for you and your loved ones. You can submit your confidential prayer request here!

Exploring Faith

We have compiled a list of Christian resources to help you learn more about Christ. You can find them all on our Exploring Faith page.