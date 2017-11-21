Overcoming your FOTO Aversion

By Christie Mann
Tuesday 21 Nov 2017

How many times have you tried to get rid of the things you no longer need, but you just couldn’t bring yourself to do it?

According to a new national on-line survey, you are not alone. Four in five Australians admit to hanging on to stuff that is useless.

In fact, you may suffer from FOTO – the Fear Of Throwing Out.

*Psychologist Jessica Grisham suggests that hanging on to possessions can lead to feelings of guilt and frustration.

FOTO may even stop you from embracing the ‘now’.

96five’s Arthur Muhl spoke with Bonnie Black from Little Miss Organised on how best to off load the things you no longer need or use.

Bonnie has spent the last six years assisting others to regain control by streamlining and decluttering their lives…

(*Courier-Mail, 21/11/17)

