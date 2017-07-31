Old Chapel’s journey from outback QLD to Sunnybank

By Christie MannMonday 31 Jul 2017

St Thomas More Chapel Principal Les Conroy and the chapel the school has relocated.

St Thomas More College at Sunnybank has just moved a lovely old chapel from outback Queensland to the school. The plan is to completely restore the chapel and integrate it back into the school community.

The seed to move an older chapel to the school site started about seven, eight years ago with the principal at the time Chris Noonan, who in his master planning had a vision to have a chapel on the school grounds, serving the school community.

Originally a Catholic Church, the little chapel made the journey earlier this year from North Cooranga, a little town north of Dalby and south of Kingaroy, in the pocket of mountains on the left hand side of the Bunya Mountains.

Hear the full interview and story with current St Thomas More College Principal Les Conroy – speaking with 96five’s Justin Rouillon.

Footage in this story kindly provided by St Thomas More College Sunnybank and True AU. https://tv.trueau.com http://www.stmc.qld.edu.au/Pages/default.aspx

The original stumps of the building will be incorporated in the landscaping when completed.

For more information about St Thomas More College visit their website.

Related Articles

Upper Mount Gravatt State School: School Excursion

Oxley State School: School Excursion

Sandgate State School: School Excursion

Is Religious Freedom in Queensland Schools Under threat?

96five Email Updates

Get more news like this delivered straight to your inbox!
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

  • Get daily encouragement straight to your inbox

  • LifeWords will encourage you every day with a piece of Scripture and a practical application to your life from 96five's David Reay!

More from 96five Family Radio

Do millennials deserve the labels they get?

5 Ways to Reuse Plastic Cups for the Kids!

130,000 sausages & 5,400 litres of pancake mix – 15 year’s of school breakfast program

Alex Papps & Teo Gebert from Play School chat about favourite memories & famous windows!

You could win tickets to a Pyjama Party at Sea World :)

World Day of Prayer 2018 – Suriname

UPDATE: Stretton State College breaks world record to help fight brain cancer!

Are you missing out? Join our Facebook Community!