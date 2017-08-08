Even a Mild Winter Can Kill – The Disturbing Truth About Climate and Mortality Rates

Audio: QUT Professor Adrian Barnett in conversation with Stephen O’Doherty

We have such pride and confidence in our sunny Australian climate that we fail to take simple measures to keep warm in winter.

That blasé attitude is killing people, even in warmer states like Queensland. Professor Adrian Barnett, from QUT’s Institute of Health and Biomedical Innovation says fatalities occur well before the temperature gets to sub-zero.

As you will hear in this Open House interview, with climate issues being a huge political football, we are ignoring the importance of this very significant public health issue.