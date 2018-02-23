Being a Champion to your Grandkids

By 96five Network Contributors Friday 23 Feb 2018

By: Focus On The Family

Mr. Carey Casey shares about the critical importance of grandfathers in the lives of their grandkids. He addresses how to bridge the relational gap between the generations and how to model integrity to your grandchildren and leave a lasting, godly legacy.

Listen: John Fuller and Jim Daly in conversation with Carey Casey about intentional grandparenting.

Podcast supplied with thanks to Focus on the Family Australia.

About the Author: Focus on the Family provides relevant, practical support to help families thrive in every stage of life.

