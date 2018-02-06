Valentine’s Day Ideas for a Romantic Date on a Budget

By Jari Smith

It’s almost Valentine’s Day! Whether you’ve been waiting all year round or you completely forgot until just now, it’s time to prep! Here are a few cheap date night ideas so you and your Valentine can have a romantic night on a budget in and around Brisbane. Valentine’s Day falls on a Wednesday this year, so these ideas are great if you want to wrap things up in a few hours so you can still get some sleep before work the next day, too.

PS. Don’t have a Valentine? Grab a bunch of single friends and try out one of these ideas too! What a great opportunity to celebrate friendship and do something nice for each other.

Eat Street Markets (Macarthur Ave, Hamilton)

Ok, we know you’ve probably already heard about Eat Street, but it’s just that good! You’ll be spoiled for choice, most food is incredibly cheap, and you and your Valentine can wander around the stalls afterward at your leisure.

Betty’s Burgers & Concrete Co.

If you’re in the mood for a fun date night with a cool 50’s theme, take your Valentine to Betty’s Burgers. The staff are friendly and the food is cheap. One tip: get there a bit earlier than you plan to eat – it’s popular! And great news – Betty’s Burgers are at Chermside, Surfers’ Paradise, and Noosa. Check them out!

Mt Coot-tha Lookout (Mt Coot-tha)

Nothing beats staring at city lights with your Valentine. If you want to buy dinner at Kuta Café at the lookout, you can. But for a cheaper option, you can pack a picnic basket and blanket and spread out under the stars. The café also serves ice cream, which is the perfect end to a date.

Walk along the beach

Some people like a meticulously planned out Valentine’s Day, some don’t. The beach is somewhere in between. Whether it’s the Sunshine Coast, Wynnum, or the calming waters of Coolangatta, you and your Valentine can take a relaxing walk on the sand. And food? There’s always plenty of choice for fish and chips before a walk. Save room for ice cream or gelato!

Tivoli Drive-in (Ipswich)

The Tivoli drive-in isn’t open on Valentine’s Day because it only opens every Saturday night. So this one’s perfect for those who can’t do a big long night mid-week. The drive-in is super cheap at $10 per car for two movies. The first movie starts at 7pm and there are market stalls and a café open from 4pm. Sounds like a great option for those who would rather celebrate romance on the weekend!

Sit Down Comedy Club Open Mic Night (Pig ‘n’ Whistle, Indooroopilly)

The Sit Down Comedy Club has regular open mic nights that offer free entry. If you and your Valentine are in the mood for some giggles, head down to the Pig ‘n’ Whistle at Indro. Check out the Sit Down Comedy Club website to see their other events.

Cook on a BBQ at the Kangaroo Point cliffs (Kangaroo Point)

Pack a BBQ dinner and take your Valentine to the Kangaroo Point Cliffs Park. You may spot a few rock climbers or some fire twirlers while you’re cooking your rissoles to perfection.

Board games and takeaway

Get in your most comfortable clothes (or pyjamas) and hang out at home with some cheap takeaway and the ol’ Scrabble. Nothing beats absolutely flogging your Valentine with a triple word score!