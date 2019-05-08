6 Surprising Mother’s Day Crafts!

Article written by 96five Intern – Lydia Sheldon

Gifts are a lovely way to express our appreciation, but why not make it yourself?

Mother’s Day is fast approaching, which means we have the opportunity to show the amazing women in our lives just how important they are to us!



After a long and extensive search, we here at 96 Five have concocted a list of creative and fun crafts that’ll really knock the socks off your Mum, Auntie, Grandma or whoever’s made an impact on you this Mother’s Day!

No matter your age, there’s something for everyone!

1. A Tea-rific Teapot!

Is your mother a tea drinker? Then this craft is a must!

THINGS YOU NEED

Paper Template

Teabags (or Coffee Bags if she’s a coffee drinker!)

Sparkles & Stickers (optional)

Double-sided sticky-tape

Glue

Card (to place teapot cut-out onto)

INSTRUCTIONS

Download the template link above and print it out. Decide on a design. Does it have polka-dots, zig-zags, stripes? Cut out the template and decorate! Place double sided tape on bottom & 2 sides of the tea bag pocket, remembering to leave the top of the pocket open so you can insert the tea bag. Stick teapot onto a piece of card. Insert Tea bag into pocket.

Source: aplusteachingresources

2. Tea light Holder

A great opportunity to get the paint out and recycle some jars around the house! (Younger kids might need some help from an adult for this one)

THINGS YOU NEED

Jam Jar

Primer

Contact Paper

Acrylic Paint

Gift Tag

Tea-light

INSTRUCTIONS

Cut a heart shape out of your contact paper and place it onto your jam jar. Cover your jam jar with a layer of primer Once the primer has dried…it’s time to paint! Set out your colours of choice on a paper plate and start painting your jar. Once the paint has dried, remove heart shaped contact paper from jar Take some string and a gift tag, and write a special note to whomever you’re gifting it to. Finally, you can add a little tea-light to complete the look!

Source: iheartartsandcrafts

3. The Pear-fect Plate

Add a fruity twist to your Mother’s Day, with this super simple craft!

WHAT YOU NEED



Paper plate

Green and brown paint

Paint brushes

Craft Glue

Scissors

Pen/Permanent Marker

INSTRUCTIONS

Cut out your paper plate in the shape of a pear, similar to a triangle but with rounded edges. Paint your pear shape light green (mix green and white if you don’t have light green) and let dry. Cut a stem and leaf out from you scrap paper plate edges and paint the leaf green and the stem brown then let dry. Use your craft glue to attach the stem and leaf to the top of the pear. Once plate is dry, write your own pear-sonalised message! (Preferably with a peary good pun!)

Source: craftcreatecook

4. Personalised Bookmark

Add a personal touch to your Mother’s Day gift by creating a bookmark featuring… yourself! It’s super easy, and sure to bring a smile to Mum’s face! (Adults help required)

WHAT YOU NEED

A4 photo paper

Scissors

Laminator and laminating sleeves

String

Needle

Foam stickers

INSTRUCTIONS

Take some fun photographs of your children stretching their arms up or jumping in the air. Print the pictures onto sheets of A4 photo paper. Cut around the photographs of the children and place inside a laminating sleeve. Put through the laminator When cool, cut around the laminated children and make a small hole at the top of each with a needle. Cut some lengths of string and trap one end of each between two foam stickers. Poke the other ends through the holes of the children bookmarks and tie a knot, leaving the ends hanging loose.

Source: goodtoknow

5. Flower-Pot Face

Turn yourself into a flower with this fun craft! This one’s a little more time-consuming and material heavy, but completely worth it!

WHAT YOU NEED

1 piece of coloured paper (8.5″ x 11″) – Flower template available on website

2 muffin wrapper

1 green paper straw

Craft glue

Small piece of floral foam

Small pot – could use egg carton as potholders

Your picture of choice

Scissors

Stapler

Colourful marbles, rocks – anything to give the pot a little weight

Paints (optional) to paint the pots

INSTRUCTIONS

Find yourself a little pot to hold the flower. Some options could be to; cut out the egg holders in an egg carton, or seed starter pots. Cut a small piece of foam to fit into the pot, just to give the flower a bit more stability. If you have special craft knives, great! If not, scissors or a kitchen knife are an easy alternative. (Adult assistance will be needed with this) Download the free flower template from the website link, and print it onto your colour card of choice. Otherwise draw your own flower outline and cut it out of the card. Cut out a small circle to create a stencil for your picture. Using a pencil, trace the circle around your picture. Next, attach the paper straw to the back of the flower using a stapler, & attach one of the muffin wrappers to the flower over the straw. Then cut out the stencilled picture, and glue to the centre of the muffin wrapper on flower. FINALLY, cover the foam in your pot by pushing your second muffin wrapper into the bottom. Using your scissors, make a small hole in the middle of the wrapper and poke your straw down into the pot and into the foam. To give it a little weight, add some colourful pebbles!

Source: madewithhappy

6. Love you to Pieces

It’s a sun-catcher and card all in one!

WHAT YOU NEED

Laminator

Laminating Pouches

Card

Coloured Cellophane

Tissue Paper

Heart Template

Coloured Pens/Craft Materials of choice to decorate

Scissors

Glue

Ribbon/String

Single Hole Punch

INSTRUCTIONS

First fold your card in half and draw a heart shape in the centre. Cut the heart out. Open up a laminating pouch and begin to fill with lots of coloured paper – use either tissue paper or coloured cellophane if you want it to have the sun-catcher effect. Once it is full, laminate. Cut out the heart shape needed to be stuck inside the card. Make the heart slightly larger than the card outline so that it covers the hole from the inside. U se a single hole punch to pop a hole in the top and threaded through your ribbon of choice . Stick the heart inside the card. You can either glue it completely down, or just tape down the ribbon, so it can be removed and used as a sun-catcher. Finally, write your own personalised message on the front!

Source: learningandexploringthroughplay