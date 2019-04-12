Fun n’ Free Easter School Holiday Activities

Article written by 96five Intern – Lydia Sheldon

With the school holidays half over, it can be tricky thinking of what activity to do next…

But have no fear, we’ve found 10 FREE activities that’ll EGG-cite the whole family this Easter!

1. Daisy Hill Koala Centre (Brisbane)

This one’s an oldie, but a goldie! And YES, it is free! Take the whole family along to visit these gorgeous creatures. This is a brilliant spot to visit, especially if you have overseas visitors! Make a day of it and bring your lunch along for a family picnic!

Ages

All

When?

9am–4pm daily

(except Christmas Day, New Year’s Day and Good Friday).

Where?

Daisy Hill Conservation Park

Daisy Hill Road, Daisy Hill, Queensland, 4127

For more info, visit Daisy Hill Koala Centre

2. Eumundi Markets (Sunshine Coast)



There’s something for everyone at the Eumundi Markets! With an eclectic mix of stalls from food, to clothing, to jewellery and more! If you happen to be around from 8am on Easter Saturday (20/04), there’s a FREE Easter Egg hunt for the first 300 kids to arrive at the market office (the pink building in the centre of the markets).

Ages

All

When?

Wednesday – 8am – 1:30pm

& Saturday – 7am – 2pm

Where?

80 Memorial Drive

Eumundi, QLD, 4562

For more info, visit Eumundi Markets

3. Spacecraft Workshops (Brisbane)

Get an outta this world experience by visiting the Queensland Museum these holidays and build your own spacecraft! This will be a fun learning experience for the young ones, and the only material source of this exercise? Paper!

Ages

5+

When?

9 – 12 & 15 – 18 April

Drop in between 10am and 2pm

Where?

Queensland Museum, Level 4

Grey & Melbourne Streets, Brisbane Queensland 4101

For more info, visit Queensland Museum

4. Disney Trivia (Brisbane)

Are your friends and family Disney fanatics? Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo your way to a fun morning of Disney trivia at the Carina Library! Remember to book yourself a spot*, you don’t want to Let it Go!

Ages

All

When?

Tues 16th April

10:30am – 11:30am

Where?

Carina Library

Corner Mayfield Road and Nyrang Street, Carina

Bookings Required*

For more info, visit Brisbane City Council

5. Mary Cairncross Scenic Reserve (Sunshine Coast)

Venture to the beautiful Maleny and enjoy a day at Mary Cairncross Scenic Reserve! With a stunning view of the Glass-House Mountains, café, playground and rainforest walk (try and spot the Pademelon’s if you can!), there’s something for everyone to enjoy!

Ages

All

When?

Rain-forest walk – Daily / 7am-6pm

Note: Cafe times vary throughout the week. Check website for details.

Where?

148 Mountain View Rd, Maleny QLD 4552

For more info, visit Mary Cairncross Scenic Reserve

6. Pacific Fair Art Academy (Gold Coast)

Heading south to the Gold Coast? Pacific Fair shopping centre has a range of artistic activities for the kids these holidays. Pop in throughout the day and you could create a Pom Pom Ice-cream Cone or have a go on the giant colouring in walls!*

Ages

5+

When?

6 – 20 April – 10am – 2pm

(Excluding 19 April)

*Check website for varying activity dates

Where?

Pacific Fair (Ground Floor, near Myer)

Hooker Blvd, Broadbeach, QLD, 4218

For more info, visit Pacific Fair

7. Circus Workshop (Brisbane)

Something for the older kids! Circa is a Brisbane-based contemporary Circus group, who have toured the world with their incredible works! These school holidays, in conjunction with youth week, Circa are running free workshops for those who want to have a try at some circus skills! Remember to book online*

Ages

10-25

When?

Saturday 13th April / 4 – 6pm

Sunday 14th April / 2 – 4pm

Monday 15th April / 2 – 4pm

Where?

Seven Hills Hub

28 Tallowwood Street, Seven Hills

Bookings Required*

For more info, visit Circa

8. Easter at IKEA (Local stores)

We all love a trip to IKEA…but at times it can mean boredom for the kiddies! Make the most of your shopping trip by dropping in on a selection of craft activities held at your local IKEA store! Check the store locator for specific times/dates.

Ages

5+



When?

6 – 21 April (Monday, Wednesday, Friday)

Where?

Local IKEA Stores (Check website)

9. Splash of Colour Fun Run (Brisbane)

Show your support these school holidays by attending the Splash of Colour Fun Run at D.J. Sherrington Park, which is raising money for young people at risk of homelessness or currently homeless. Whether you decide to walk, jog or run, there’s plenty of fun to be had at this colourful event!

Ages

12-25

When?

Fri 12th April

12:00pm – 3:00pm

Where?

D.J. Sherrington Park

601 Blunder Road, Inala

For more info, visit Brisbane City Council

10. Bubble Soccer (Brisbane)

Get active with a fun and new way of playing soccer in a…bubble? Book yourself* a spot and be prepared for a silly time of bouncing around the field, literally!

Ages

11-17

When?

Sat 13th April

9:00am – 10:30am

Where?

Rocks Riverside Park

531 Seventeen Mile Rocks Road, Seventeen Mile Rocks

Bookings Required*

For more info, visit Brisbane City Council