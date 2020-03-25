The Essential Vs Non-Essential Services List — What Is and Isn’t Open – 96five Family Radio

Here is the list (to date) the Government has advised Australians of what we can and cannot participate in until further notice, in order to slow the spread of coronavirus. We encourage you to not take this list as a reason to panic but to think of it as measures our country, state and territory leaders are putting in place to try and protect Australians and our healthcare system in the long run.
However, we understand this is a very uncertain and anxious time for everyone and we have put together other resources to help you stay connected and supported throughout this difficult season including a faithful team of prayers.
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison is urging people to stay at home unless it is “absolutely necessary to go out. Going out for the basics, going out for an exercise, perhaps with your partner or family members, provided it’s a small group, that’s fine”.
✅ Essential Services
That are allowed to operate during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic:
- Emergency services
- Pharmacies
- Supermarkets
- Schools — Queensland Schools are operating as per normal
- Petrol stations
- Food markets
🚫 Non-Essential Services
That are NOT allowed to operate during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic:
- Places of worship — visit our Online Church Directory to join or stay connected with a church community, all are welcome!
- Beauty, nail, tanning, waxing and tattoo parlours
- Spas, saunas, massage and wellness centres
- Pubs, clubs, casinos, adult entertainment venues, hotel bar and restaurant areas
- Auction houses, real estate auctions and open house inspections
- Amusement parks and arcades
- Play centres
- Entertainment venues
- Community and recreation centres such as halls and PCYCs
- Health and fitness clubs including gyms, yoga, barre, spin, pilates
- Sporting venues and swimming pools
- Galleries, museums, national institutions, historic sites
- Libraries
- International travel (excluding essential travellers such as health workers, emergency services and freight of essential goods)
- Cinemas
- Family barbecues, birthday and house parties
- Stadium and concert venues
⚠️ Limited Services
During the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic — all observing the strict social distancing measures (1 person per 4m):
- Cafes can provide take away only
- 5 people allowed to attend a wedding — celebrant, the couple and two witnesses
- 10 mourners will be allowed to attend a funeral
- Family gatherings need to be limited
- Food courts will only be able to serve take away
- Hairdressers and barbers ***UPDATED March 26: Federal Government scrapped time limits
- Bootcamps and personal training are limited to a maximum of 10 people
- Hotel accommodation, excluding licensed bars and restaurant areas
📝 Additional Note
Hotels, hostels, bed and breakfasts, caravan and camping grounds, and boarding houses will be a decision for each state and territory, as well as outdoor and indoor markets (excluding food markets which are considered essential services)
We will update this list as more information becomes available.
Please visit our Coronavirus (COVID-19) Information, Resources and Encouragement central page for more support.