The Essential Vs Non-Essential Services List — What Is and Isn’t Open – 96five Family Radio

The Essential Vs Non-Essential Services List — What Is and Isn’t Open By 96five Thursday 26 Mar 2020

Here is the list (to date) the Government has advised Australians of what we can and cannot participate in until further notice, in order to slow the spread of coronavirus. We encourage you to not take this list as a reason to panic but to think of it as measures our country, state and territory leaders are putting in place to try and protect Australians and our healthcare system in the long run.

However, we understand this is a very uncertain and anxious time for everyone and we have put together other resources to help you stay connected and supported throughout this difficult season including a faithful team of prayers.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison is urging people to stay at home unless it is “absolutely necessary to go out. Going out for the basics, going out for an exercise, perhaps with your partner or family members, provided it’s a small group, that’s fine”.

✅ Essential Services

That are allowed to operate during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic:

Emergency services

Pharmacies

Supermarkets

Schools — Queensland Schools are operating as per normal

Petrol stations

Food markets

🚫 Non-Essential Services

That are NOT allowed to operate during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic:

Places of worship — visit our Online Church Directory to join or stay connected with a church community, all are welcome!

Beauty, nail, tanning, waxing and tattoo parlours

Spas, saunas, massage and wellness centres

Pubs, clubs, casinos, adult entertainment venues, hotel bar and restaurant areas

Auction houses, real estate auctions and open house inspections

Amusement parks and arcades

Play centres

Entertainment venues

Community and recreation centres such as halls and PCYCs

Health and fitness clubs including gyms, yoga, barre, spin, pilates

Sporting venues and swimming pools

Galleries, museums, national institutions, historic sites

Libraries

International travel (excluding essential travellers such as health workers, emergency services and freight of essential goods)

Cinemas

Family barbecues, birthday and house parties

Stadium and concert venues

⚠️ Limited Services

During the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic — all observing the strict social distancing measures (1 person per 4m):

Cafes can provide take away only

5 people allowed to attend a wedding — celebrant, the couple and two witnesses

10 mourners will be allowed to attend a funeral

Family gatherings need to be limited

Food courts will only be able to serve take away

Hairdressers and barbers ***UPDATED March 26: Federal Government scrapped time limits

Bootcamps and personal training are limited to a maximum of 10 people

Hotel accommodation, excluding licensed bars and restaurant areas

📝 Additional Note

Hotels, hostels, bed and breakfasts, caravan and camping grounds, and boarding houses will be a decision for each state and territory, as well as outdoor and indoor markets (excluding food markets which are considered essential services)

We will update this list as more information becomes available.

Please visit our Coronavirus (COVID-19) Information, Resources and Encouragement central page for more support.