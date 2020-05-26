 Let's Get Back to Business Brisbane! – 96five Family Radio

Let’s Get Back to Business Brisbane!

By 96five Tuesday 26 May 2020

It’s been a tough year, Brisbane! Fires, flash flooding and then a global pandemic that shutdown businesses the world over and closed borders and non-essential travel. We’re certainly not out of the woods yet but with the easing of some restrictions, we thought one small way to help was to give a shout out to your favourite Brissy business as they get back on their feet.

Maybe they had to close or make staff cuts, maybe they’ve been operating at a loss for the past few months — some regions like the Gold and Sunshine Coasts are highly dependent on tourism and have been hit hard…whatever their struggles, let’s support them as they get Back to Business.

Via the form below, let us know your favourite business from any industry.  The business can be from anywhere in South East Queensland, and make sure you let us know why you love them or something you recommend for others to try when they visit.

Put your favourite business on the map!

Click on a marker to read the recommendations by 96five listeners.

What Brisbane or South East Queensland business do you want to give a shout out to?

  • (Make sure it's searchable on Google Maps so we can pin it)
  • (We will only use your first name with your recommendation)
  • 0 of 250 max characters

Related Articles

Businesses Should Beware of Becoming a Crisis Chameleon and Straying Too Far from Their Brand Identity

How Businesses Can Recalibrate in a Crisis

Coronavirus In Africa: One Brisbane Mum Makes A Difference

Keep Calm And Cook!

96five Email Updates

Get more news like this delivered straight to your inbox!
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

  • Get daily encouragement straight to your inbox

  • LifeWords will encourage you every day with a piece of Scripture and a practical application to your life from 96five's David Reay!

More from 96five Family Radio

Let’s Get Back to Business Brisbane!

A Rare Treat: 3 Free Online Gigs by Some of Your Fave Christian Artists

Social Media P Plates for Teens

John Lennox: “Can the Coronavirus Be Reconciled With the Existence of a Loving God?”

“He Saw Objections as a Cry of The Heart” – Obituary: Ravi Zacharias, Apologist (1946 – 2020)

Ruth Edwards – Living In Unity

Teaching Our Kids to Be Thankful in Everything

The 2nd Virtual School Excursion With Griffin State School