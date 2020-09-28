National 'Buy Aussie Day' Launches This Thursday – 96five Family Radio

Australians will be asked to STOP .. and SHOP AUSTRALIAN in our first ‘National Buy Aussie Day’ to be held this Thursday October 1st.

The retail and business initiative is a “call to arms” for shoppers to support Aussie small businesses dealt a string of economic disasters in 2020 following droughts, bushfires, floods and now the financial devastation caused by COVID-19.

Earlier this month it was revealed Australia officially went into recession for the first time in thirty years, with Gross Domestic Product (GDP) falling a staggering 7% – the worst fall on record and worse than most economists predicted.

National Buy Aussie Day Founder Chris White is hopeful every Australian will do their bit on the day whether it is $2, $20, $200 or $2,000.

“In the way that Singles Day in China and Black Friday in the United States have become landmark shopping days, we hope October 1 will forever be our National Shopping Day, supporting Aussie owned businesses producing Aussie made goods,” said Mr White.

It is expected 1.25 million Australians will be without a job by Christmas at an official unemployment rate of 10%, although the “real” unemployment rate is universally accepted will be closer to 15%.

“When small businesses thrive, so does the Australian economy – it is quite logical as we create more jobs at home and money stays here. I think we all want to look for ways to support each other right now and this is a simple way people can make a difference,” he said.

Gold Medal Olympian Grant Hackett will be the “face” of the day on 1st October which marks two decades since the Sydney Olympics ended.

“October 1 2000 will be a day that is forever etched in my memory and while we should choose Australian made first when we shop, I hope that October 1 will always be a day when Aussies stop and shop Australian,” said Hackett.

Chris White is thrilled to have an icon of Australian sport supporting this important day on our road to economic recovery.

“For too long we have been relying on foreign nations when what we produce at home is among the best in the world. If we make conscious decisions in the way we shop then manufacturing can move back,” said Mr White.

“Research continually shows that Australians prefer to buy Australian, so National Buy Aussie Day is a tangible opportunity for every one of us to make a real difference and support the businesses of our families and friends that are the real cornerstone of our National economy, and are struggling like never before,” he said.

Australians can get more information and secure a “sneak peek” of National Buy Aussie Day by visiting www.buyaussieday.com.au