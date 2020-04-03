Sally Thibault: Stay Present and Focus on Gratitude [Audio] – 96five Family Radio

Understandably there’s a lot of fear, anxiety and stress at the moment.

We’re living through a global pandemic, and in just a matter of weeks the economy has been battered beyond recognition, with entire industries being wiped out.

Sally Thibault is a wellness coach, speaker and author and reckons that although stress levels are high during a crisis, we can push through those emotions and achieve a state of calm.

She told 96five’s Timothy Charles that a lot of our stress comes from a place of uncertainty, as most of us oscillate from differing emotions from day to day.

“That creates a huge rise in our stress hormones, which are used in times of fear as a protective system for us.”

Sally said that staying in the moment and remaining present can really help that state of uncertainty.

“Look around you and ask what’s solid in my life? Ground yourself in the present moment, take stock of what’s around you. When you live in the present moment it allows your intuition to take over. Go back in time to a moment when you didn’t think you’d survive something but did; what did you do to get through?”

Focusing on the things in our life that we are grateful for can also help as we move through a crisis or difficult time of life.

“The practice of gratitude can increase your happiness quotient. By writing down three things you are grateful for each day, your happiness level increases and it makes us kinder, more gentler human beings.”

Focusing on gratitude also provides a healthy reality check which leads to creating better solutions.

“I have a greater empathy and understanding of what my grandparents went through with the depression, and world wars. We will survive this and get through this, we are still very fortunate in this country.”

You can read more about staying in the moment as well as plenty of other topics on Sally’s blog. Sally Thibault has spent over three decades working in the field of health, wellness, counselling, personal development and coaching.