Three Ways to Reflect on Your Life – 96five Family Radio

2020 is ending in a rush and the first thing that suffers in busyness is reflection time – the art of seeing the meaning in our experiences.

By 96five Thursday 24 Dec 2020

By: Sheridan Voysey

In his famous poem The Four Quartets, TS Elliott says “We had the experience, but missed the meaning.” How true!

Too often life can become one long series of unrelated events – a conversation here, an appointment there, walking the dog, working through our to-do lists – and we miss any deeper significance they hold. If you’re anything like me, 2020 is ending in a rush and the first thing that suffers in busyness is reflection time – the art of seeing the meaning in our experiences.

How do we interrupt the rush? How do we reflect on our lives? I’ve put together a short answer. The art of reflection really comes down to three words: set, reflect and record.

Watch Now: Three Ways to Reflect on Your Life

Article supplied with thanks to Sheridan Voysey.

About the Author: About the Author: Sheridan Voysey is an author and broadcaster on faith and spirituality. His latest book is called Reflect with Sheridan. Download his FREE inspirational printable The Creed here.

Feature image: Photo by Masaaki Komori on Unsplash