QLD Company’s Rapid COVID Test Takes Fight to Europe – 96five Family Radio

By 96five Tuesday 13 Apr 2021

Queensland company AnteoTech has won a vital European accreditation for its 15-minute COVID-19 rapid test.

AnteoTech now has Conformitè Europëenne (CE) Mark registration for its innovative point-of-care COVID-19 antigen rapid test platform, EuGeni.

This meets crucial health and safety conditions in Europe and the United Kingdom.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the Queensland Government was proud to provide support to companies developing technology to fight COVID-19.

“Queensland is on the forefront of fighting the COVID pandemic globally, creating more jobs and economic opportunities locally,” she said.

“Earlier this year we committed $1.4 million to help AnteoTech to progress the COVID-19 rapid test from prototype through to product launch.

“Now AnteoTech is taking the pandemic fight to Europe.

“This is world leading technology being produced in Queensland and exported overseas.

“We’ll continue to support our best and brightest to develop technology that can create jobs here in Queensland and help fight the global pandemic.”

The COVID-19 rapid test is based on AnteoTech’s proprietary binding technology coupled with global advancements in assay detection systems which provides valuable decision-making support for the early detection and isolation of infected patients.

It’s understod that when the product is launched in Australia AnteoTech will have capacity to produce a large quantity of tests per week at its facility at Eight Mile Plains. The company’s next step is for Australians to be able to access the rapid test technology.

To do this the company will first need to gain approval from the Therapeutic Goods Administration to start manufacturing locally.

AnteoTech CEO Derek Thomson said the launch of the EuGeni Platform provides a strong foundation for AnteoTech to grow a suite of qualitative and quantitative tests for the Point-of-Care market.

“I am excited by the immediate opportunity and the leverage opportunities that lie ahead of us,” he said.

“CE Mark registration for the COVID-19 antigen rapid test platform provides AnteoTech with an opportunity to capture some of the large and growing European antigen rapid test market.

“We hope not only to successfully deliver this project, but create valuable supply chains to ensure the success of future projects.”